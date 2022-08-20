Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $586,000 Holdings in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $48,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Triumph Bancorp to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $125.00 to $94.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Triumph Bancorp to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Triumph Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.60.

Triumph Bancorp Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of TBK opened at $71.84 on Friday. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.02 and a 12-month high of $136.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.67.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.89. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 23.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Triumph Bancorp

In related news, Director Harrison B. Barnes acquired 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.65 per share, with a total value of $245,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,691.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Harrison B. Barnes bought 3,800 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.65 per share, with a total value of $245,670.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,691.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,107 shares in the company, valued at $17,863,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.