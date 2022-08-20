Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,992 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 338,969 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $100,708,000 after purchasing an additional 38,640 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,998 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 56,556 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $16,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 47,686 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,802,000 after purchasing an additional 32,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,884,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Insider Transactions at Virtus Investment Partners

In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.09, for a total transaction of $29,005.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,762.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Virtus Investment Partners Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on VRTS shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $289.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $211.40 on Friday. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.30 and a 12 month high of $338.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.05. The company has a current ratio of 8.78, a quick ratio of 8.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.66.

Virtus Investment Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is currently 29.76%.

About Virtus Investment Partners

(Get Rating)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.