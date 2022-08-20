Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,825 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RC. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Ready Capital by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ready Capital by 20.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 115.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 18.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 12.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Ready Capital Stock Down 1.4 %

Ready Capital Dividend Announcement

Shares of Ready Capital stock opened at $13.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day moving average is $14.12. Ready Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $16.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.24%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.29%.

About Ready Capital

(Get Rating)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.