Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,032,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 428,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,369,000 after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 326,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,287,000 after purchasing an additional 14,268 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 300,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,985,000 after purchasing an additional 34,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 205.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 276,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after purchasing an additional 185,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $966,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,474,547.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,913.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $966,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,474,547.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,730 shares of company stock worth $1,217,282. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Huron Consulting Group Stock Up 2.2 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on HURN shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of HURN opened at $71.64 on Friday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.66 and a 52 week high of $72.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.69.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $273.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.19 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 8.27%. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.