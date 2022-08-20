Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,282 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Financial were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 34.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 34.0% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Columbia Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,000. 15.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CLBK opened at $22.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.31. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $22.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Columbia Financial ( NASDAQ:CLBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.56%. The business had revenue of $74.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLBK. Piper Sandler lowered Columbia Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Compass Point lowered Columbia Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

