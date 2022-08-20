Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,808 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 4,402 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 2,079.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,983 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pathward Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pathward Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 1,481.4% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,546 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in Pathward Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pathward Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Pathward Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pathward Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Pathward Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

In other news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 750 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $26,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,779. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 750 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $26,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,779. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Brett L. Pharr acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $436,228 and sold 2,750 shares valued at $103,725. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial stock opened at $36.55 on Friday. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $31.16 and a one year high of $65.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.28. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.86.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $126.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.08 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 24.47%. Pathward Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

