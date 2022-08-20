Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New $555,000 Investment in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 66,667 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frontline by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 10,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Frontline by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,344 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. 20.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Frontline Stock Performance

NYSE FRO opened at $11.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.60 and a beta of 0.19. Frontline Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $12.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $103.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.78 million. Frontline had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Frontline Ltd. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

FRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Frontline in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Frontline from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

