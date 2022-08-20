Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,345 Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TCBK. Stephens upgraded TriCo Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on TriCo Bancshares to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

TCBK stock opened at $49.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.61. TriCo Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $37.41 and a fifty-two week high of $49.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.06). TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

