Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 4,685 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DNB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter valued at $370,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter valued at $832,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 658,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,489,000 after buying an additional 81,601 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter valued at $565,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DNB shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America raised Dun & Bradstreet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Down 2.1 %

DNB stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.96, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.71. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $21.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average of $16.50.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.92 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 1,357,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $18,532,127.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,048,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,014,632.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dun & Bradstreet news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,453,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 359,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,587.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 1,357,665 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $18,532,127.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,048,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,014,632.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,450,559 shares of company stock worth $130,743,379 in the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

