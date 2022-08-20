Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 272,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Better Therapeutics Price Performance

BTTX stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Better Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $29.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average is $2.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 32,281 shares of company stock worth $48,042. Insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Better Therapeutics Profile

Separately, Chardan Capital cut their price target on Better Therapeutics to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Better Therapeutics, Inc engages in developing software-based prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform that uses digitally delivered Nutritional Cognitive Behavioral Therapy to treat type 2 diabetes.

