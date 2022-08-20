Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $935,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 482,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 26,643 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $198,000. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE GPMT opened at $10.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.65 million, a PE ratio of 67.07 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.47. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $14.10.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.94%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 666.67%.

Several research firms have commented on GPMT. TheStreet downgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

