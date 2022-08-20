Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 85.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 30,920 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Allegion by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,644,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $615,089,000 after purchasing an additional 327,677 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Allegion by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,387,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $448,639,000 after purchasing an additional 225,410 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Allegion by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,810,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $372,202,000 after purchasing an additional 128,448 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its position in Allegion by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,792,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $196,817,000 after purchasing an additional 636,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Allegion by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,682,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $222,195,000 after purchasing an additional 24,639 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allegion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Allegion from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.22.

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,046 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $227,760.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,284 shares in the company, valued at $3,816,494.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 2,150 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total transaction of $240,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at $608,876.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,046 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $227,760.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,816,494.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $106.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $93.05 and a 52 week high of $148.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Allegion had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 57.91%. The firm had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

