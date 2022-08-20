Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,190 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALSN. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 282,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,253,000 after purchasing an additional 151,568 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,906 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,852 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 750,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,264,000 after acquiring an additional 319,744 shares in the last quarter.

Allison Transmission Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE ALSN opened at $38.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.92. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.09). Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 18.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALSN shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.80.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

