Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 127 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novanta were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novanta in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novanta in the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Novanta in the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Novanta alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NOVT shares. William Blair raised shares of Novanta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Novanta Price Performance

NASDAQ NOVT opened at $152.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 85.68 and a beta of 1.16. Novanta Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.84 and a 52 week high of $184.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.70.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $215.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.07 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Novanta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.