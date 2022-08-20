Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 13,053 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,053 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at $125,742,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at $61,786,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at $53,416,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at $45,771,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at $31,264,000. Institutional investors own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kyndryl

In related news, Director Denis Machuel bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.59 per share, for a total transaction of $57,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,158.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kyndryl news, Director Howard I. Ungerleider purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,389 shares in the company, valued at $533,619.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis Machuel purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.59 per share, for a total transaction of $57,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,158.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kyndryl Stock Performance

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

NYSE KD opened at $11.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $52.00.

Kyndryl Profile

(Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

