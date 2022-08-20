Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 267 Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Heska were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSKA. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Heska by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Heska by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Heska by 1,944.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Heska by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Heska in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on HSKA. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Heska from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Heska from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heska presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.00.

Shares of Heska stock opened at $92.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $999.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Heska Co. has a 12-month low of $79.86 and a 12-month high of $275.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.52.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

