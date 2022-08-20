Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 92,168 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 94.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,232 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 92,168 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. IRON Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 23,905 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 46.9% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 73,760 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after acquiring an additional 23,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 2.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,718 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $102.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.86 and its 200 day moving average is $100.65. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.07 and a twelve month high of $115.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

