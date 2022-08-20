Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,434 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,338,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $728,868,000 after purchasing an additional 288,104 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 587,996 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $320,158,000 after purchasing an additional 461,996 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,302 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy stock opened at $283.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $241.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.62. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $891.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSTR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $453.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $593.25.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

