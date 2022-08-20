Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,940 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 186.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2,671.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 1,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $40,184.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,751.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $462,923.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,488,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,464,881.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 1,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $40,184.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,092 shares in the company, valued at $192,751.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,072 shares of company stock worth $4,878,510. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

VIR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $24.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of -0.40. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $58.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.79.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $40.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.14 million. Vir Biotechnology had a return on equity of 68.86% and a net margin of 52.29%. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

