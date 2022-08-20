Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 1.0% during the first quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 10,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 5.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WD stock opened at $109.59 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.20 and a 52 week high of $156.77. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 160.37, a quick ratio of 160.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.88.

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.14). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $340.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.71%.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, Director Dana L. Schmaltz purchased 1,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.16 per share, with a total value of $90,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,296,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

