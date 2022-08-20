Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.93.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $137.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.65. Walmart has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $34,457,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 283,200,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,033,569,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,481,935 shares of company stock worth $206,295,199 in the last three months. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart



Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

