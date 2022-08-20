Wambolt & Associates LLC Raises Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.9% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $169.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.59. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on JNJ. Citigroup cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

