Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Gap Up to $24.20

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.20, but opened at $25.11. Weatherford International shares last traded at $25.68, with a volume of 1,243 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Weatherford International from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Weatherford International Stock Down 4.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Weatherford International Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Weatherford International by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,731,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,164,000 after purchasing an additional 243,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Weatherford International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,303,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,014,000 after purchasing an additional 78,381 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Weatherford International by 317.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,930 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Weatherford International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,182,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,361,000 after purchasing an additional 19,287 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,015,000. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

