Western Wealth Management LLC Has $9.76 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 141.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,233 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patron Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% during the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 93,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,507,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% during the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 326,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,867,000 after buying an additional 15,003 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 19,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 170.9% during the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 49,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,694,000 after buying an additional 30,945 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $169.31 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

