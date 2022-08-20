W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 665,236 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 91.3% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 24,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the first quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 38.2% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the period. 36.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WTI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of W&T Offshore to $8.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

W&T Offshore Stock Performance

W&T Offshore stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $894.71 million, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.08. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $9.01.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.22 million. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 17.26% and a negative return on equity of 102.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W&T Offshore Profile

(Get Rating)

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.