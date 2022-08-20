Wulff Hansen & CO. Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wulff Hansen & CO. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $2,040,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Alphabet from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.36.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $117.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.18 and its 200 day moving average is $137.09. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.88 and a twelve month high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,852 shares of company stock valued at $15,750,955. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

