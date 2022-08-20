Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Stock Holdings Lifted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) by 215.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,413 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Xometry were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XMTR. Highland Management Partners 9 LLC bought a new stake in Xometry in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,740,000. Foundry Group LLC bought a new stake in Xometry in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,923,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Xometry by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,887,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,742,000 after purchasing an additional 753,701 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Xometry by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,378,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,648,000 after purchasing an additional 675,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Xometry by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 954,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,894,000 after purchasing an additional 211,228 shares during the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on XMTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Xometry from $44.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. CL King lifted their price objective on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Xometry from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Xometry from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

XMTR stock opened at $45.86 on Friday. Xometry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $74.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.96 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

In other news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 22,715 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $795,706.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,417.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Bill Cronin sold 17,500 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $874,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 140,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,021,245.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 22,715 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $795,706.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,417.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 162,215 shares of company stock worth $5,937,401.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

