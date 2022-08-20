Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Gap Up to $1.09

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.09, but opened at $1.13. Yatsen shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.02. The stock has a market cap of $466.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of -5.16.
Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Yatsen had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $140.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.
