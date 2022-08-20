Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Gap Up to $1.09

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.09, but opened at $1.13. Yatsen shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands.

Yatsen Stock Down 8.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.02. The stock has a market cap of $466.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of -5.16.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Yatsen had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $140.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Yatsen

About Yatsen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Yatsen by 478.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 609,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 503,913 shares during the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yatsen during the second quarter worth approximately $12,811,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Yatsen by 115.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,541,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 825,686 shares during the last quarter. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Yatsen by 385.4% during the second quarter. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 794,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yatsen during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.

