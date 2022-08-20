ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stake Raised by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $2,845,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 216.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 15,846 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $3,350,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $871,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 167,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $8,530,341.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,307,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,654,782.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 143,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $6,089,715.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,288,001 shares in the company, valued at $647,599,722.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 167,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $8,530,341.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,307,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,654,782.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 763,688 shares of company stock worth $35,653,162. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Down 3.5 %

ZI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.06.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $49.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.54. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.31 and a 52-week high of $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.62.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $267.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Articles

