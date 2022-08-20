ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Gap Up to $26.53

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.53, but opened at $27.47. ZTO Express (Cayman) shares last traded at $26.79, with a volume of 25,540 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of -0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.40.

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 11.89%. Analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZTO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 12,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 87,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 15,554 shares in the last quarter. 34.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

