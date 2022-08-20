ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Gap Up to $26.53

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.53, but opened at $27.47. ZTO Express (Cayman) shares last traded at $26.79, with a volume of 25,540 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of -0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.40.
Institutional Trading of ZTO Express (Cayman)
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZTO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 12,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 87,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 15,554 shares in the last quarter. 34.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About ZTO Express (Cayman)
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.
Further Reading
