Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,508 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Zuora were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,051,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Zuora by 57.8% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 933,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after buying an additional 342,095 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Zuora by 348.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 297,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after buying an additional 231,398 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,655,000. Finally, Soviero Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Zuora by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 610,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,395,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zuora Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of ZUO opened at $9.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. Zuora, Inc. has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $23.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Zuora had a negative return on equity of 52.39% and a negative net margin of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Zuora to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 21,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total value of $193,120.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 59,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,861.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 21,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total value of $193,120.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 59,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,861.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 18,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total value of $161,954.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,422.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,483 shares of company stock worth $840,478. 9.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

