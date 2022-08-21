10,718 Shares in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 82.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Ellington Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ellington Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ellington Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 59.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have issued reports on EFC shares. TheStreet lowered Ellington Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Ellington Financial from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ellington Financial to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.85.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.60%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -782.61%.
Ellington Financial Company Profile
Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.
