12,671 Shares in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,207,000. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 26,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 12,961 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $994,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 193,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on PBF Energy to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PBF Energy from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PBF Energy to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.92.

PBF stock opened at $35.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $44.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.18.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $3.22. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 55.28% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $14.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 104.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 17.99 EPS for the current year.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,245,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $43,780,634.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,284,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,905,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

