15,379 Shares in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.58% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have commented on PECO shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Compass Point cut their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.80.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 0.7 %
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 372.41%.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.
