1,868 Shares in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 101,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,606,000 after purchasing an additional 50,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 272.9% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.38.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.7 %

EXPD opened at $107.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.87. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.58 and a 12-month high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.