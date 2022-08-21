18,809 Shares in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 18,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.25 to $6.75 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $6.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

NLY stock opened at $6.69 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $8.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 178.91% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $475.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.15%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Annaly Capital Management

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,669,013 shares in the company, valued at $9,279,712.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

