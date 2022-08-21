1,892 Shares in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 109.1% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 1.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LivaNova Price Performance
LIVN opened at $64.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -116.05 and a beta of 0.89. LivaNova PLC has a 1 year low of $56.13 and a 1 year high of $93.89.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of LivaNova from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of LivaNova from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.20.
LivaNova Company Profile
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LivaNova (LIVN)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.