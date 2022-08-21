2,024 Shares in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth $113,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 4,397.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 19,788 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 13.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 52.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $415,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EWBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Wedbush raised their target price on East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on East West Bancorp to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of EWBC opened at $76.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $61.65 and a one year high of $93.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.75 and its 200-day moving average is $74.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.37 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 45.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

