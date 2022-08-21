2,064 Shares in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ES. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Eversource Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Eversource Energy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Eversource Energy by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ES shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research raised Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.64.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of ES opened at $93.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.86 and a 200 day moving average of $87.18. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $77.07 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The firm has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77.

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,823.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $60,157.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,105.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,823.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

