212 Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Acquired by Tcwp LLC

Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APD. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals to $272.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.5 %

APD stock opened at $263.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.73. The stock has a market cap of $58.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

