233 Shares in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Acquired by Tcwp LLC

Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 233 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JKHY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.13.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

JKHY stock opened at $204.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.21. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.50 and a 52-week high of $212.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.73.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $482.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.30 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

