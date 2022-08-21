2,516 Shares in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 20.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $67.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.22. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $53.63 and a 52 week high of $71.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently -221.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AZN. UBS Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Kepler Capital Markets cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Danske began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

