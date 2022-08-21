264 Shares in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Purchased by Tcwp LLC

Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TM. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 3.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,135,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,657,000 after purchasing an additional 173,287 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 848,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,270,000 after buying an additional 108,346 shares during the last quarter. SRB Corp grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 606,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,450,000 after buying an additional 107,200 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 523,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,444,000 after buying an additional 19,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor by 53.5% during the first quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 387,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,848,000 after acquiring an additional 134,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $156.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $152.14 and a 1 year high of $213.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.79. The company has a market cap of $218.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.51.

TM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Toyota Motor from 2,500.00 to 2,300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Macquarie downgraded Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

