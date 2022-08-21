345 Shares in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Purchased by Tcwp LLC

Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,287,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,247,000 after buying an additional 40,018 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 98.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 823,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,536,000 after purchasing an additional 409,597 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 65.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

J opened at $135.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.67. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.11 and a 1 year high of $150.32.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on J. StockNews.com raised Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.57.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

