3,464 Shares in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Bought by Tcwp LLC

Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PMO. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 67,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 13,730 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 386.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 112,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 89,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 120,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 13,305 shares in the last quarter. 18.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PMO stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average of $11.67.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.0531 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

