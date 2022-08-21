378 Shares in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Bought by Tcwp LLC

Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 378 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 1,204.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 961.4% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $734,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,547 shares in the company, valued at $71,519,151.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $734,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 652,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,519,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $217,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,302.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,370 shares of company stock worth $1,547,492. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aptiv Trading Down 2.8 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Aptiv to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $158.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.47.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $103.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.58. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $84.14 and a 1 year high of $180.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.