380 Shares in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Acquired by Tcwp LLC

Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 380 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 294.1% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 100.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$163.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.24.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 0.5 %

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $126.72 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $105.34 and a 12 month high of $137.19. The stock has a market cap of $86.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.569 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 40.35%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

