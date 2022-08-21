395 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Purchased by Tcwp LLC

Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of YUM. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of YUM opened at $116.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.22. The company has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.37 and a 52 week high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 45.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Argus cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.46.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

