4,005 Shares in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 282.3% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M/I Homes Stock Down 3.9 %

M/I Homes stock opened at $45.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.89. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.33 and a 1-year high of $69.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 11.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet cut M/I Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

M/I Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

