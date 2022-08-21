4,065 Shares in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Acquired by Tcwp LLC

Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 37,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 156,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 12,210 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:FOF opened at $12.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average is $11.97. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $15.04.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

